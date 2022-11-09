News

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Harper Simon and Julia Holter Crime and medieval love affairs

Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

We chatted with Harper Simon and Julia Holter about medieval love affairs, polyphonic vocal arrangements and the joys of collaboration for this week’s episode. The duo worked together on a track for Meditations on Crime, the multimedia project Harper spearheaded that explores the nature of transgression through music, art, and prose. Hit the play button to hear them pick each other’s brains about the writing process, melodic intentions and expression across artistic media.

For previous episodes, including The Mountain Goats, Zola Jesus, and Eerie Wanda, click over to our streaming options.

For more from Harper Simon, feel free to say hello on Twitter and Instagram. His new album Mediations on Crime, is out now.

If you're in London, catch her in Julia Holter and the Chorus of Opera North: The Passion of Joan of Arc on November 23 and 25.

