Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring MØ Music and Microcosms

And…we’re back with another Why Not Both Wednesday. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

As a songwriter and artist, MØ is not so secretly everywhere, with tons of amazing collaborations as well as her new solo album Motordrome. We loved getting to chat with her about how she took time off of touring to hop back into her life in Copenhagen and how spending time with her friends and family filled her creative cup. It’s a wild idea but she just might be onto something when she suggested that we make some of our best work if we take little breaks every so often

