Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring S.G. Goodman On Activism and Music





Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

In an increasingly divisive landscape, S.G. Goodman makes music that reminds us that we can choose community instead of choosing sides. She spoke with us about her political activism that started with her passion for student government and led to her voice to help elect governor Andy BeShear in her native state of Kentucky.

