Wednesday, September 14th, 2022  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring The Mountain Goats

creativity and absurdity

Sep 14, 2022 By Laura Studarus
Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

John Darnielle lives purely in the creative moment, whether he is crafting songs for his band The Mountain Goats, writing novels like his newest work Devil House, or simply trying to figure out why his phone has duplicated all of his contacts. He describes his attention span as intense and yet diffuse, a quality that allows him to have sprawling conversations and entertain a broad range of ideas that all coalesce into his multiple artistic endeavors.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including They Might Be Giants, John Vanderslice, and Soundwalk Collective, climb our linktree of listening options.

For more from The Mountain Goats, say hi on Instagram and Twitter. Bleed Out is out now on Merge.

