Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Tove Lo

Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Tove Lo spent a fair bit of time in her youth fighting with her body, but these days, she uses it as a vehicle for making art and creating space for healing. We loved getting to learn about her collaborators, particularly choreographer Teresa Toogie Barcelo, who worked with her on her latest music video “Grapefruit.”

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including MØ, BANKS, and Self Esteem, cozy up to our listening options.

For more from Tove Lo, join the party on Instagram and Twitter. Her new album Dirt Femme is out now.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.

Support Why Not Both on Patreon.