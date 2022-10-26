Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Tove Lo
Body positivity, FTW
Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
Tove Lo spent a fair bit of time in her youth fighting with her body, but these days, she uses it as a vehicle for making art and creating space for healing. We loved getting to learn about her collaborators, particularly choreographer Teresa Toogie Barcelo, who worked with her on her latest music video “Grapefruit.”
For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including MØ, BANKS, and Self Esteem, cozy up to our listening options.
For more from Tove Lo, join the party on Instagram and Twitter. Her new album Dirt Femme is out now.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Support Why Not Both on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Frankie Cosmos – Greta Kline on “Inner World Peace” (Interview) — Frankie Cosmos
- The Men Announce New Album, Share Video For New Single “Hard Livin’” (News) — The Men
- Badlands Shares Video For New Single “Bury You Whole” (News) — Badlands
- King Tuff Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video For Lead Single “Smalltown Stardust” (News) — King Tuff
- The Go! Team Share Video For New Single “Look Away, Look Away” (Feat. Star Feminine Band) (News) — The Go! Team
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.