Under the Radar’s My Favorite Movie Issue is 40% Off – Only $3.60 for a Limited Time Issue 70 Stars Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman; It Also Features Jason Schwartzman and Kevin Morby Discussing Rushmore, Plus Interviews with Maya Hawke, Trent Reznor, Danny Elfman, Sufjan Stevens, Wil Wheaton, and John Lithgow

Photography by Koury Angelo (Sharon Van Etten Cover) and Micah E. Wood (Ezra Furman Cover)



Now that Issue 71 is out, we’ve decided to offer 40% off our previous issue, Issue 70 (aka the My Favorite Movie Issue). The print version is available now for a limited time for only $3.60. Buy it here.

Issue 70 features Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman on the two covers. It also features an in-depth joint interview between singer/songwriter Kevin Morby and actor/musician Jason Schwartzman about Rushmore, Morby’s favorite film (which Schwartzman starred in).

Issue 70 also features interviews with Death Cab for Cutie, Maya Hawke, Alvvays, Trent Reznor, Danny Elfman, Sufjan Stevens, Wil Wheaton, Fred Armisen, Johnny Marr, John Lithgow, Marlon Williams, First Aid Kit, Miki Berenyi, Big Thief, Lucy Dacus, Wild Pink, The Beths, Hot Chip, Animal Collective, Wolf Alice, Oceanator, Shamir, Tim Burgess, Magdalena Bay, Rose Elinor Dougall, Gruff Rhys, The Dears, Joel McHale, and many others.

For the My Favorite Movie section we rank the best movie soundtracks, best music biopics, greatest music documentaries, and most iconic fictional bands. We talk to rock and electronic musicians who became notable film composers, as well as to musicians who also act (or actors who make music). Actor Wil Wheaton discusses starring in the classic 1986 film Stand By Me. And we also interview the directors of the David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream and the biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Plus there are interviews on new albums, as well as regular album reviews. Check out the full details of the issue here.

Many of the issue’s articles haven’t been posted online yet, so a lot of the content still remains exclusive to the issue.

