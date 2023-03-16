News

All



Covers of various previous issues of Under the Radar. Covers of various previous issues of

Under the Radar’s New Issue Shipping Soon – Update Your Address, Subscribe, or Resubscribe Now Be One of the First to Receive Our New Print Magazine





Under the Radar’s new print issue (Issue 71) is shipping out soon. If you’re a subscriber and have moved since our last issue then please update your mailing address now. If you’re a lapsed subscriber or have never subscribed before, now’s a great time to resubscribe or subscribe for the first time. That means you’ll be one of the first people to receive the new issue, hot off the presses.

U.S. readers can subscribe or resubscribe here.

Canadian readers can subscribe or resubscribe here.

Readers in all other countries can subscribe or resubscribe here.

To change your address, either login to your SimpleCirc account or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) with your full name and new address. Please make sure the subject of the email says “Change of Address.”

We can’t reveal yet who or what is in our next issue. All we can say is that it features interviews with 30 different musical artists, reviews of 20 new albums, and a free download sampler that includes 38 songs.

We put a lot of care and effort into every issue and so we aim not to disappoint our subscribers. Act now to make sure the next issue is delivered direct to your mailbox.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.