Under the Radar’s Summer Sale Extended - Ends Monday 20% Off Print Subscriptions and Up to 45% Off Select Back Issues





Yesterday was the official last day of summer, but we’ve decided to extend Under the Radar’s summer sale through the weekend. But come Monday afternoon all the prices go back to normal. So this is your last chance to get 20% off print subscriptions and up to 45% off many of our back issues.

At Under the Radar, we’ve remained steadfast in our commitment to celebrating the vibrant and ever-evolving indie rock music scene. With our print magazine and website, we continue to provide in-depth coverage, exclusive interviews, and insightful features that delve into the fascinating world of independent music.

Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of bringing our readers some of the most compelling content. From being the last magazine to interview the incomparable Elliott Smith before his tragic passing to introducing you to then rising talents such as Vampire Weekend, Fleet Foxes, and Wet Leg, we’ve remained at the forefront of discovering and showcasing exceptional artists.

Our most recent issue features the captivating Weyes Blood and the boundary-pushing Black Belt Eagle Scout on the covers, capturing their artistic essence through illuminating interviews and captivating visuals. We take pride in curating unique editions such as “My Favorite Movie,” “My Favorite Album,” and “The Protest Issue,” which delve deep into the intersection of music, culture, and personal experiences.

By subscribing to Under the Radar, you’ll not only connect with the music you love but also discover the joy of holding a beautifully crafted print magazine in your hands. As one of the few remaining print publications dedicated to indie rock music, we’re committed to providing you with a tactile and immersive reading experience that digital platforms simply cannot replicate.

Most regular issues of Under the Radar feature:

In-depth interviews with 20 to 30 different musical artists.

Reviews of 20 to 30 new albums to keep you informed and inspired.

A free download sampler featuring around 38 handpicked songs.

Our recent print covers have featured acclaimed artists such as Sharon Van Etten, Kamasi Washington, Angel Olsen, Ezra Furman, HAIM, Mitski, boygenius, Moses Sumney, Phoebe Bridgers, and many more.

To take advantage of this exclusive offer and become a part of the Under the Radar family, simply visit www.simplecirc.com/subscribe/under-the-radar.

Don’t forget to click the “Apply Promo Code” button process to receive your 20% discount.

For our U.S. and Canadian subscribers, here are the promo codes:

4-issue subscription: SUMMERUTR234 (now $15.20, regularly $18.99)

8-issue subscription: SUMMERUTR238 (now $26.39, regularly $32.99)

For our international subscribers, use the following promo codes:

4-issue subscription: SUMMERUTR23INT4 (now $34.99, regularly $42.99)

8-issue subscription: SUMMERUTR23INT8 (now $68.79, regularly $85.99)

There are no promo codes needed for our back issue sale, all the discounted issues are available here.

Ten of our back issues are 45% off, with most other back issues having discounts ranging from 10 to 40% off. Even our current issue is 5% off and there are only four issues that aren’t discounted at all.

Discounted issues include four of our different Protest Issues, both our My Favorite Album and My Movie Issue, our Music vs. Comedy Issue, our Best of the Decade Issue from 2009, and two of our anniversary issues (10th Anniversary and 20th Anniversary). Also discounted is the bundle featuring our 20th Anniversary Issue and our 20th anniversary Covers of Covers album on CD (it features 20 different amazing musicians covering any song by any artist who has appeared on the cover of our print magazine in the first two decades of Under the Radar). The Covers of Covers CD is also discounted if you want it outside of the bundle.

There are also plenty of other fantastic back issues on sale, including ones featuring the following artists on the covers: CHVRCHES, Jarvis Cocker, Tame Impala, Courtney Barnett, Interpol, St. Vincent, Father John Misty, Bon Iver, alt-J, Future Islands, Tegan and Sara, Animal Collective, HAIM, Vampire Weekend, Jenny Lewis, Flight of the Conchords, Wolf Alice + Father John Misty, MGMT, Phoenix, Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein of Portlandia, Fleet Foxes + Vampire Weekend + The Dodos, The Dears, The Raconteurs, Bat For Lashes, Modest Mouse + R.E.M., Feist, Grimes, Charli XCX, Grizzly Bear, Kamasi Washington, and others.

Join us in celebrating the vibrant world of indie rock and stay ahead of the curve with Under the Radar as your trusted guide. Buy a back issue or subscribe now and seize this incredible opportunity to save while staying connected to the artists shaping the musical landscape.

This is your last chance to save! We will set the prices back to regular on Monday afternoon or evening.

