Under the Radar’s Top 40 TV Shows of 2023
Catch Up on Last Year's Best Shows
Last year was a challenging one for the entertainment industry with the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes. While this double blow—albeit for good causes—had detrimental snowball effects on the industry, there was still a solid grip of high quality material that made it to the not-so-small screen airwaves and streamers. Award-winning series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry took their last bows, and we’re still waiting for a trifecta from Vince Gilligan to round out Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, but there was plenty to keep viewers glued to the tube. From superheroes to science fiction, political intrigue to teenage hijinks and dramatized jury service to historical dramas, we continue to be spoiled for choice. It was a battle for Under the Radar’s top television shows of 2023, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to 40 solid watches.
Check out the full Top 40 here in our list section.
Most Recent
- Under the Radar’s Top 40 TV Shows of 2023 (News) —
- The Kids Will Have Their Say (Review) — SS Decontrol
- Paramore Cover “Burning Down the House” From a New Talking Heads Tribute Album (News) — Paramore, Talking Heads, David Byrne
- Hovvdy Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Forever” (News) — Hovvdy
- Pet Shop Boys Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Loneliness” (News) — Pet Shop Boys
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.