Underworld Share Video for New Song “denver luna (acappella)” Performing in Los Angeles and San Francisco This Week

Photography by Jon Gorrigan



Iconic British dance duo Underworld (Karl Hyde and Rick Smith) have shared a new song, “denver luna (acappella),” via a music video. Watch it below.

The band are performing in Los Angeles tomorrow (9/28/23) at the Shrine Auditorium and are playing the Portola Festival in San Francisco on Saturday (9/30/23). December 3rd they are playing Art With Me in Miami.

“Denver luna (acappella)” follows DRIFT Series 1, an album and box set released in 2019, and the 2016 album, Barbara Barbara, we face a shining future. In 2018 Underworld teamed up with Iggy Pop to release the collaborative four song EP, Teatime Dub Encounters. The band also released another new song, “and the colour red,” in April.

Read our 2016 interview with Underworld.

