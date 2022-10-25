 Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share Video For New Single “I Killed Captain Cook,” Announce Tour | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 25th, 2022  
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share Video For New Single “I Killed Captain Cook,” Announce Tour

Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Oct 25, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jenny Nielson
Unknown Mortal Orchestra (mainly the project of New Zealand-born Ruban Nielson) have shared a video for their new single, “I Killed Captain Hook.” They have also announced a North American and U.K. tour for 2023. View the video, directed by Nielson, below, along with the full list of tour dates.

Last year, Unknown Mortal Orchestra shared the single “Weekend Run.” In 2018, they released two albums: Sex & Food and IC-01 Hanoi.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra 2023 Dates:

3/20 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane
3/22 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
3/25 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
3/27 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
3/28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
3/31 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
4/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
4/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
4/4 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
4/5 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
4/6 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
4/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
4/8 - Chicago, IL @ Radius
4/10 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
4/11 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
4/13 - New York City, NY @ Webster Hall
4/14 - New York City, NY @ Webster Hall
4/18 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
4/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
4/22 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
5/30 - Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion
5/31 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
6/15 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
6/16 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus
6/17 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers

