U.S. Girls Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Futures Bet” Bless This Mess Due Out February 24 via 4AD

Photography by Emma McIntyre



U.S. Girls (aka Meghan Remy) has announced a new album, Bless This Mess, and shared a new song from it, “Futures Bet,” via a music video. She’s also announced a North American tour. Bless This Mess is due out February 24 via 4AD. Alex Kingsmill dircted the “Futures Bet” video, which also features Carlyn Bezic (aka Jane Inc), who sings on the song and will be opening for U.S. Girls on her tour. Check out “Futures Bet” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.

Bless This Mess includes two 2022 singles. The title track was shared in October and was one of our Songs of the Week. Last July, Remy shared the album’s “So Typically Now.”

Bless This Mess was concieved at the same time Remy conceived, was pregnant, and gave birth to her twin boys. As a press release explains: “As Remy’s body changed so did her voice; her diaphragm lost breathing room, adjusting to the growing lives inside. Many takes on Bless This Mess were tracked with the babies in utero, or in her arms. (She even samples her breast pump on the album’s poetic closing cut, ‘Pump’). The resulting performances are suffused by the physicality of this journey: more blood, more feelings, the interwoven wonders, and wounds of procreation.”

The album features an array of collaborators, including Alex Frankel of Holy Ghost!, Marker Starling, Ryland Blackinton of Cobra Starship, Basia Bulat, and Roger Manning Jr. of Jellyfish and Beck. Various audio engineers were involved too—Neal H Pogue, Ken Sluiter, Steve Chahley, and Maximilian Turnbull—with Turnbull also being Remy’s longtime collaborator, husband, and the father of her twins.

Remy’s last album, Heavy Light, came out in 2020 via 4AD. Read our interview with Remy on the album here.

Bless This Mess Tracklist:

1. Only Daedalus

2. Just Space For Light

3. Screen Face feat. Michael Rault

4. Futures Bet

5. So Typically Now

6. Bless This Mess

7. Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)

8. RIP Roy G Biv feat. Marker Starling

9. St James Way

10. Pump feat. Alanna Stuart

U.S. Girls 2023 Tour Dates:

April 13th - Montreal, QC @ Center PHI

April 14th - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

April 15th - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

April 17th - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

April 18th - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

April 21st - Chicago IL @ Lincoln Hall

April 27th - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

April 28th - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground



(all dates w/ Jane Inc)

