U.S. Girls Shares Video for New Song “Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)” Bless This Mess Due Out This Friday via 4AD

Photography by Emma McIntyre



U.S. Girls (aka Meghan Remy) is releasing a new album, Bless This Mess, this Friday via 4AD. Now she has shared another song from it, the disco-channeling “Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo),” which is sung from the perspective of a rarely worn empty tuxedo. It was shared via a music video featuring an empty dancing tuxedo. Watch it below, followed by U.S. Girls’ upcoming tour dates.

Bless This Mess includes two 2022 singles. The title track was shared in October and was one of our Songs of the Week. Last July, Remy shared the album’s “So Typically Now.” When the album was announced in January, U.S. Girls shared its third single, “Futures Bet,” via a music video. “Futures Bet” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Bless This Mess was concieved at the same time Remy conceived, was pregnant, and gave birth to her twin boys. As a previous press release explained: “As Remy’s body changed so did her voice; her diaphragm lost breathing room, adjusting to the growing lives inside. Many takes on Bless This Mess were tracked with the babies in utero, or in her arms. (She even samples her breast pump on the album’s poetic closing cut, ‘Pump’). The resulting performances are suffused by the physicality of this journey: more blood, more feelings, the interwoven wonders, and wounds of procreation.”

The album features an array of collaborators, including Alex Frankel of Holy Ghost!, Marker Starling, Ryland Blackinton of Cobra Starship, Basia Bulat, and Roger Manning Jr. of Jellyfish and Beck. Various audio engineers were involved too—Neal H Pogue, Ken Sluiter, Steve Chahley, and Maximilian Turnbull—with Turnbull also being Remy’s longtime collaborator, husband, and the father of her twins.

Remy’s last album, Heavy Light, came out in 2020 via 4AD. Read our interview with Remy on the album here.

U.S. Girls 2023 Tour Dates:

April 13th - Montreal, QC @ Center PHI

April 14th - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

April 15th - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

April 17th - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

April 18th - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

April 21st - Chicago IL @ Lincoln Hall

April 27th - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

April 28th - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground



(all dates w/ Jane Inc)

