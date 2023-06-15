News

Vagabon Announces New Album, Shares Music Video for Lead Single “Can I Talk My Shit?” Sorry I Haven’t Called Due Out September 15 via Nonesuch

Photography by Philip Chester and Sara Byrne



Vagabon (the project of Lætitia Tamko) has announced the release of her third studio album, Sorry I Haven’t Called, and shared it’s latest single, “Can I Talk My Shit?” via a music video directed by Zac Dov Wiesel. The album, which was co-produced by Tamko and Rostam (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Clairo) is due out September 15 via Nonesuch. Tamko has also announced a handful of fall tour dates which includes shows with Weyes Blood. Listen to the song below followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as upcoming tour dates.

Sorry I Haven’t Called stems from a place of grief for Tamko after her best friend passed away in 2021. She then sold her possessions and moved to a small lakeside village in northern Germany to process everything. In the village, her phone didn’t work and there were no nearby stores or restaurants, so Tamko turned to music as an outlet.“The things that I thought I cared about, I no longer cared about,” she says in a press release. “I had a realization that I need to make sure to feel everything that comes my way. I needed a place to think and go through my discomfort privately but to also explore the newness and urgency I was feeling in my life.”

Despite the incessant loss that she was dealing with, Tamko breathed life into this installment through groovy and upbeat synths. “A lot of the music that I was making there had nothing to do with my grief at all,” Tamko says. “Once I gave myself permission to make a record that’s full of life and energy, I realized that’s the point of this album. In the midst of going through all of these tough things, it became a record because of the vitality that these songs had.”

When crafting “Can I Talk My Shit?” Tamko just wanted to have fun. “This whole record is how I talk to my friends and how to talk to my lovers,” she says. “I think honesty and conversational songwriting can become poetry. There’s beauty in plainly speaking without metaphors and without flowery imagery.”

Grief makes itself known in various ways, but Tamko tackles how to overcome it. Her record is one of emotional resilience as she reminds us that it’s ok to keep living. “When I think of this album, I think of playfulness. It’s completely euphoric. It’s because things were dark that this record is so full of life and energy. It’s a reaction to what I was experiencing at the time, not a document of it,” she says.

Tamko previously shared another song off of Sorry I Haven’t Called, coined “Carpenter,” which also made our Songs of the Week.

Check out our 2019 interview with Tamko on her self-titled sophomore album.

Sorry I Haven’t Called Tracklist:

1. Can I Talk My Shit?

2. Carpenter

3. You Know How

4. Lexicon

5. Passing Me By

6. Autobahn

7. Nothing to Lose

8. It’s a Crisis

9. Do Your Worst

10. Interlude

11. Made Out With Your Best Friend

12. Anti-Fuck

Vagabon Tour Dates:

7/12 - New York City @ Hudson Yards

7/22 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

10/21 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *

10/22 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

10/26 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

10/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

10/28 - Hamden, CT @ Set Space Ballroom *

10/29 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

10/31 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^

11/2 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur ^

11/3 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz ^

11/4 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks ^

11/6 - Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus ^

11/7 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg - Grote Zaal ^

11/8 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/9 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma ^

11/11 - Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket ^

11/12 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy ^

11/13 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/14 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City ^

12/6 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

12/8 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s *

12/9 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

12/10 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

12/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *



^ w/ Weyes Blood

* w/ Nourished By Time

