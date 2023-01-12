News

Vagabon Shares New Song “Carpenter” Produced by Rostam

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Vagabon (aka Lætitia Tamko) has shared a new song, “Carpenter.” Rostam produced the song. Listen below, followed by her upcoming tour dates opening for Weyes Blood.

Tamko had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Carpenter’ is about that humbling feeling when you desperately want to be knowledgeable, you want to be advanced, you want to be mature, forward thinking, and evolved. It’s about being confronted with your limitations. It’s about that A-HA moment, when a lesson from the past finally clicks and you want to run and tell someone who bore witness to the old you, ‘I finally get it now.’”

Vagabon released a new self-titled album in 2019 via Nonesuch. The press release says she is currently working on her new album, due out for release later in 2023.

In 2020, Vagabon shared the new song “The Wild,” from the soundtrack to the horror film The Turning. In 2021, Vagabon teamed up with Courtney Barnett for a cover of Karen Dalton’s version of “Reason to Believe” and the two artists also covered Sharon Van Etten’s “Don’t Do It” for Van Etten’s anniversary album, epic Ten.

Read our interview with Vagabon on Vagabon.

Vagabon Tour Dates:

3/13 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

3/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

3/15 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

3/17 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

3/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

3/19 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

3/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom - SOLD OUT

3/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

3/23 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

3/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom - SOLD OUT

3/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

3/28 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

3/29 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf - SOLD OUT

3/31 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

4/1 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

4/2 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

