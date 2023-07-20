News

Vagabon Shares Video For New Song “Do Your Worst” Sorry I Haven’t Called Due Out September 15 via Nonesuch

Photography by Ace Amir



Vagabon, aka Lætitia Tamko, has shared a music video for her new song “Do Your Worst,” which is the latest single shared from her upcoming album Sorry I Haven’t Called. This LP, which was co-produced by Tamko and Rostam (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Clairo), is due out September 15 via Nonesuch. “Do Your Worst” also saw co-producer Teo Halm (SZA, Rosalía, FKA Twigs) on the track. Check out the video below, followed by Tamko’s upcoming tour dates.

Sorry I Haven’t Called stems from a place of grief for Tamko after her best friend passed away in 2021. She then sold her possessions and moved to a small lakeside village in northern Germany to process everything.

Of “Do Your Worst,” Tamko says in a press release: “I was nestled in the German countryside when Teo Halm, who co-produced this with me, and I were experimenting in my home studio late into the night, I was listening to a lot of club music and I set out to make an instrumental that drew from the music you’d hear at an underground club in Germany or the UK yet still lived in the Vagabon musical lexicon. A year later, when I returned to the U.S, I got Rostam involved and he had a great idea of adding a layer of live drums on top of the breakbeat from my Germany session.”

Sorry I Haven’t Called finds Tamko reinventing herself once again and features the most playful and adventurous music of her career. “I didn’t feel like being introspective. I just wanted to have fun,” Tamko says.

Tamko previously shared two songs off of Sorry I Haven’t Called; “Carpenter,” which made our Songs of the Week, and “Can I Talk My Shit?”

Vagabon Tour Dates:

7/22 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

10/21 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *

10/22 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

10/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

10/26 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

10/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

10/28 - Hamden, CT @ Set Space Ballroom *

10/29 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

10/31 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^

11/2 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur ^

11/3 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz ^

11/4 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks ^

11/6 - Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus ^

11/7 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg - Grote Zaal ^

11/8 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/9 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma ^

11/11 - Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket ^

11/12 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy ^

11/13 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/14 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City ^

12/6 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

12/8 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s *

12/9 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

12/10 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

12/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

^ w/ Weyes Blood

* w/ Nourished By Time

