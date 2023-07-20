Vagabon Shares Video For New Song “Do Your Worst”
Sorry I Haven’t Called Due Out September 15 via Nonesuch
Jul 20, 2023
Photography by Ace Amir
Vagabon, aka Lætitia Tamko, has shared a music video for her new song “Do Your Worst,” which is the latest single shared from her upcoming album Sorry I Haven’t Called. This LP, which was co-produced by Tamko and Rostam (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Clairo), is due out September 15 via Nonesuch. “Do Your Worst” also saw co-producer Teo Halm (SZA, Rosalía, FKA Twigs) on the track. Check out the video below, followed by Tamko’s upcoming tour dates.
Sorry I Haven’t Called stems from a place of grief for Tamko after her best friend passed away in 2021. She then sold her possessions and moved to a small lakeside village in northern Germany to process everything.
Of “Do Your Worst,” Tamko says in a press release: “I was nestled in the German countryside when Teo Halm, who co-produced this with me, and I were experimenting in my home studio late into the night, I was listening to a lot of club music and I set out to make an instrumental that drew from the music you’d hear at an underground club in Germany or the UK yet still lived in the Vagabon musical lexicon. A year later, when I returned to the U.S, I got Rostam involved and he had a great idea of adding a layer of live drums on top of the breakbeat from my Germany session.”
Sorry I Haven’t Called finds Tamko reinventing herself once again and features the most playful and adventurous music of her career. “I didn’t feel like being introspective. I just wanted to have fun,” Tamko says.
Tamko previously shared two songs off of Sorry I Haven’t Called; “Carpenter,” which made our Songs of the Week, and “Can I Talk My Shit?”
Vagabon Tour Dates:
7/22 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
10/21 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *
10/22 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *
10/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
10/26 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *
10/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *
10/28 - Hamden, CT @ Set Space Ballroom *
10/29 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *
10/31 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^
11/2 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur ^
11/3 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz ^
11/4 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks ^
11/6 - Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus ^
11/7 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg - Grote Zaal ^
11/8 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival
11/9 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma ^
11/11 - Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket ^
11/12 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy ^
11/13 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival
11/14 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City ^
12/6 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *
12/8 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s *
12/9 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *
12/10 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *
12/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *
^ w/ Weyes Blood
* w/ Nourished By Time
