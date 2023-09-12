News

Vagabon Shares Video for New Song “Lexicon” Sorry I Haven’t Called Due Out This Friday via Nonesuch

Photography by Ace Amir



Vagabon (the project of Lætitia Tamko) is releasing her third album, Sorry I Haven’t Called, this Friday via Nonesuch. Now she has shared its latest single, “Lexicon,” via a music video. Kathleen Dycaico directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Vagabon’s upcoming tour dates.

In a press release, Tamko says that the album’s co-producer Rostam (Vampire Weekend, HAIM) helped her realize her final vision for the track. “I wrote the song, the verses, the chorus, all of the bridge, and all of that, but I couldn’t find a place for it on the record sonically,” she says. “When I revisited the album with Rostam in LA, he said give me a minute with it’ and he just got it.”

Sorry I Haven’t Called was inspired by the 2021 death of Tamko’s best friend. And yet Tamko tried to turn that grief into something more uplifting. “This record feels like what I’ve been working towards,” she says. “When I think of this album, I think of playfulness. It’s completely euphoric. It’s because things were dark that this record is so full of life and energy. It’s a reaction to what I was experiencing at the time, not a document of it.”

Vagabon has previously shared three singles off of Sorry I Haven’t Called: “Carpenter” (which also made our Songs of the Week), “Can I Talk My Shit?,” and “Do Your Worst” (which made a special Songs of the Week playlist).

Check out our 2019 interview with Tamko on her self-titled sophomore album.

Vagabon Tour Dates:

9/13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso ~

9/14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso ~

9/15 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique ~

9/17 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s Neue Welt ~

9/21 - Paris, France @ L’Olympia ~

9/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Walker Art Center (DJ Set)

9/28 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ~

10/21 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *

10/22 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

10/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

10/26 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

10/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

10/28 - Hamden, CT @ Set Space Ballroom *

10/29 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

10/31 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^

11/2 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur ^

11/3 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz ^

11/4 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks ^

11/6 - Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus ^

11/7 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg - Grote Zaal ^

11/8 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/9 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma ^

11/11 - Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket ^

11/12 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy ^

11/13 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/14 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City ^

12/6 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

12/8 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s *

12/9 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

12/10 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

12/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *



~ w/ Arlo Parks

^ w/ Weyes Blood

* w/ Nourished By Time

