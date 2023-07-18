News

Viji Announces Debut Album, Shares Video For New Song “Sedative” So Vanilla Due Out October 27 via Speedy Wunderground

Photography by Nicole Ngai



London-based Austrian-Brazilian artist Viji has announced her debut album, So Vanilla, and shared a Gilbert Trejo-directed music video for her new song “Sedative.” So Vanilla, which was produced by Dan Carey (Fontaines D.C, Kae Tempest, Wet Leg), is due out October 27 via Speedy Wunderground. Check out the video below followed by the LP’s tracklist and cover artwork.



So Vanilla was recorded primarily in London and Viji shares that there was a different songwriting process for every song. Some saw her and Carey playing guitar chords together for hours while others came from late night ramblings.



Of the track “Sedative,” Viji says in a press release: “I wrote ‘Sedative’ about a girl. She’s like a breath of fresh air, and there’s a fine line between friendship and attraction that was hard to navigate. Usually when I meet someone like that I wanna ‘be’ that person, but this time I wanted to be with her.”



Of the music video, Viji adds: “The scenes unlock the dream world inside my head, while being restrained in a padded room. Expect a bit of ‘sucker punch’ with a set of twins in homage to ‘The Shining.’’

So Vanilla Tracklist:

1. Anything

2. Down

3. Sedative

4. Sundress In Pink

5. Karaoke

6. Blanket

7. Sharks

8. Slip Out Quiet

9. 1850

10. Say Hi

11. White Lighter

12. Ambien

