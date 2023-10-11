News

Viji Shares New Single & Video for “Sundress in Pink” Debut Album So Vanilla due October 27 via Speedy Wunderground

Photography by Nicole Ngai



London-based Austrian-Brazilian artist Viji shares “Sundress In Pink,” the latest track from her eagerly-anticipated debut album So Vanilla. This comes on the heels of her fuzz-laden lead single “Sedative” and her recent release “Karaoke.” The new album is set to be released on October 27 via Speedy Wunderground.

Having previously released music on Dirty Hit, she recently signed with Speedy Wunderground and has been working with four-time Mercury Prize-nominated producer and Speedy’s label head, Dan Carey (known for working with Fontaines D.C., Kae Tempest, Wet Leg).

Viji reveals, “This song is one of my favorites from the record. I’m not sure why, but I think the instrumental arrangement is really comforting to me. The title essentially creates a world in which summer never ends. As long as I’m in the dress, I can stay out as long as I want. It’s about escapism, for me it was in people, and mostly I didn’t care who.”

The track is also accompanied by a new lyric video, and Viji explains: “The lyric video was shot with my friends in Marseille. Fading in and out of black and white, back to color and people, I wanted to capture the transition from loneliness to togetherness. And as long as the dress is in color, I remain in ‘life’s fantasy’.”

To celebrate the release of the new album, Viji will also be playing a number of in-store events and live dates. These dates follow a string of packed London shows over the last month, including Speedy Wunderground’s 10th-anniversary party, where she played alongside label mates and alumni such as Kae Tempest, Heartworms, O. Moreish Idols, The Lounge Society, and many more.

So Vanilla Tracklist:

1. Anything

2. Down

3. Sedative

4. Sundress In Pink

5. Karaoke

6. Blanket

7. Sharks

8. Slip Out Quiet

9. 1850

10. Say Hi

11. White Lighter

12. Ambien

