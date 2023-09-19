News

Viji Shares New Single / Video “Karaoke” Debut Album So Vanilla out 27th Oct via Speedy Wunderground

Photography by Nicole Ngai



London-based Austrian-Brazilian artist Viji (real name Vanilla Jenna) releases a new single titled “Karaoke.” The track is taken from her highly-anticipated debut album So Vanilla and comes on the heels of her fuzz-laden lead single “Sedative”. The new album is due out 27th October via London tastemaker label Speedy Wunderground.

Having previously released music on Dirty Hit, she recently signed to Speedy Wunderground and worked on So Vanilla with four-time Mercury Prize nominated producer and Speedy Wunderground label head, Dan Carey (Fontaines D.C., Kae Tempest, Wet Leg). Speaking on the track, Viji says, “‘Karaoke’ is a song that came out of a silly 10-minute jam at the end of a writing session. I remember picking up the bass and just riffing with some filthy low-end sounds. Dan (Carey) felt the magic and we recorded 3 or 4 minutes of us going for it, followed by some guide vocals inspired by shouty Japanese punk songs I like. What the lyrics actually turned into is such a time stamp of what I was going through at that very moment”

The single is accompanied by an eerie new video, Viji continues to say, “the video is a collaboration with director Claryn Chong, who made my sexy nightmares come to life. As an homage to where the album So Vanilla was recorded, we filmed the video on Streatham high street in London. Speedy Wunderground central!”



So Vanilla Tracklist:

1. Anything

2. Down

3. Sedative

4. Sundress In Pink

5. Karaoke

6. Blanket

7. Sharks

8. Slip Out Quiet

9. 1850

10. Say Hi

11. White Lighter

12. Ambien



