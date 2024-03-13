 Villagers Shares Video for New Song “You Lucky One” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 13th, 2024  
Villagers Shares Video for New Song “You Lucky One”

That Golden Time Due Out May 10 via Domino

Mar 13, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Andrew Whitton
Villagers (aka Irish musician Conor O’Brien) is releasing a new album, That Golden Time, on May 10 via Domino. Now he has shared the album’s latest single, “You Lucky One,” via a self-directed video for it. It is O’Brien’s directorial debut. Watch it below.

“The types of physical currency change throughout time, but the essential power relationships and bartering principles persevere throughout the cosmetic changes,” explains O’Brien in a press release, which says the song is about two people, one who promises riches but turns out to be a parasite. “Who is using who?” asks O’Brien. “I think it explores the often-simplified notion of privilege.”

Of the video, O’Brien says: “The video, much like the song, is a complicated, messy affair full of hellish landscapes and internal demons. It exists in a world conquered by irrational beings and emotional, selfish creatures. Corruption of the soul and disingenuous motivation are the order of the day, so I thought it best to serve with a side plate of the macabre and sinister.”

That Golden Time is the band’s sixth album and follows 2021’s Fever Dreams and 2018’s

The Art of Pretending to Swim. Previously O’Brien shared the album’s title track.

