Vinyl Williams Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Love Is a Sound”
Aeterna Due Out August 4 via Harmony
Jun 15, 2023
Photography by Laura Moreau
Neo-psychedelic artist Vinyl Williams has announced the release of his seventh studio album, Aeterna, and shared its latest single “Love Is a Sound.” Aeterna is due out August 4 via Harmony. Listen to the song followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork below.
Williams draws inspiration from names such as Love, Brian Wilson, Strawberry Alarm Clock, Curt Bottcher, and Burt Bacharach, to create vivid music that is half song and half psychedelic journey.
Read our review of Williams’ Azure (Requiem Pour Un Twister).
Aeterna Tracklist:
1. A Pearlescent Ray of Sunshine
2. Waking Up
3. Love Is a Sound
4. All-Ways
5. Russian Doll
6. Self-Fulfilling Prophecy
7. Petroglyph
8. Harmony Glass
9. Searays
10. Electric Electric
