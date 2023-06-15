News

Vinyl Williams Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Love Is a Sound” Aeterna Due Out August 4 via Harmony

Photography by Laura Moreau



Neo-psychedelic artist Vinyl Williams has announced the release of his seventh studio album, Aeterna, and shared its latest single “Love Is a Sound.” Aeterna is due out August 4 via Harmony. Listen to the song followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork below.

Williams draws inspiration from names such as Love, Brian Wilson, Strawberry Alarm Clock, Curt Bottcher, and Burt Bacharach, to create vivid music that is half song and half psychedelic journey.

Aeterna Tracklist:

1. A Pearlescent Ray of Sunshine

2. Waking Up

3. Love Is a Sound

4. All-Ways

5. Russian Doll

6. Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

7. Petroglyph

8. Harmony Glass

9. Searays

10. Electric Electric



