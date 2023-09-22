News

Voxtrot Share First New Song in 14 Years – “Another Fire” The Band's Ramesh Srivastava Directed the Video

Photography by Daniel Everett Patrick & Angie Bandari



Voxtrot have shared their first new song in 14 years, “Another Fire.” It was shared via a music video directed by the band’s own Ramesh Srivastava. Watch it below.

While the band have been active in recent years, including playing some shows, reissuing their early EPs as the Early Music compilation in 2022, and also putting out Cut From the Stone: Rarities & B-Sides last year, the band hadn’t released any newly recorded music since originally splitting up in 2010. Their one and only full-length album, Voxtrot, was released in 2007.

But earlier this year all five original members (Srivastava, Jason Chronis, Matt Simon, Mitch Calvert, and Jared Van Fleet) got together in Lockhart, Texas to work on new material.

“I had a dream where we were onstage and it was really positive,” said Srivastava in 2022 (via a press release). “There was such a strong and palpable feeling of love in my heart that when I woke up, it was still with me. I switched on my phone and started looking at things tagged with ‘Voxtrot’ on social media—teenagers covering our songs, people with Voxtrot tattoos—and just went down this internet rabbit hole that made me realize how much love there still is for the band. For the first time since we broke up, it seemed very, very obvious that we should do this.”

Of the new song, Srivastava says: “‘Another Fire’ is about personal and universal regeneration. Hearing it come to life through my bandmates’ contributions was thrilling—just like old times, but unmistakably new.”

