W.H.Lung Release “High Pressure Days” New Track Ahead of Debut Headline US Tour in September

Photography by Lindsay Thomaston



Ahead of their debut U.S. headline tour W.H.Lung release a mesmeric cover version of “High Pressure Days” and turn it into a contemporary art-pop juggernaut arriving with a video that sees Wall Street colliding with Talking Heads. Their live shows have become the stuff of legend in the U.K. and “High Pressure Days” certainly captures that live spirit and energy.

The track features the joint vocals of Joseph Evans & Hannah Peace and was recorded in the band’s new Salford studio Futuro House, started with local pals The Orielles & the track’s co-producer Lewis Johnson-Kellett. The video, shot in Manchester in a day, sees singer Evans trapped in the corporate rat race - Evans & director Craig McLaughlin said on the concept: ”The video follows the cyclical white-collar nightmare of Mr. Everyman-office-worker, as he navigates through high-pressure days. His life is as stressful as it is banal, until an ethereal figure on his computer screen offers him a chance for psychedelic salvation.”

Originally released in 1979 by San Francisco synth-punk The Units, “High-Pressure Days” has always felt adjacent to W. H. Lung’s contemporary take on electronic pop, and their cover is a beautifully crafted homage that sits comfortably amongst the band’s previous output.

W. H. Lung UK Dates 2023

26th August - Krankenhaus Festival, Cumbria

8th September - Down at the Abbey Festival, Reading

14th September - Partisan Fundraiser w/ The Orielles, Dee Rae, Adjustments

23rd September - Float Along, Sheffield

USA Tour 2023

28th September - New York, Le Poisson Rouge

29th September - Philadelphia, Milkboy

3rd October - Detroit, Lager House

4th October - Chicago, Empty Bottle

5th October - Milwaukee, Cactus Club

8th October - Seattle, Barboza

9th October - San Fransisco, Rickshaw Stop

12th October - Los Angeles, The Echo



Tickets for all dates



