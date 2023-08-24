W.H.Lung Release “High Pressure Days”
New Track Ahead of Debut Headline US Tour in September
Aug 24, 2023
Photography by Lindsay Thomaston
Ahead of their debut U.S. headline tour W.H.Lung release a mesmeric cover version of “High Pressure Days” and turn it into a contemporary art-pop juggernaut arriving with a video that sees Wall Street colliding with Talking Heads. Their live shows have become the stuff of legend in the U.K. and “High Pressure Days” certainly captures that live spirit and energy.
The track features the joint vocals of Joseph Evans & Hannah Peace and was recorded in the band’s new Salford studio Futuro House, started with local pals The Orielles & the track’s co-producer Lewis Johnson-Kellett. The video, shot in Manchester in a day, sees singer Evans trapped in the corporate rat race - Evans & director Craig McLaughlin said on the concept: ”The video follows the cyclical white-collar nightmare of Mr. Everyman-office-worker, as he navigates through high-pressure days. His life is as stressful as it is banal, until an ethereal figure on his computer screen offers him a chance for psychedelic salvation.”
Originally released in 1979 by San Francisco synth-punk The Units, “High-Pressure Days” has always felt adjacent to W. H. Lung’s contemporary take on electronic pop, and their cover is a beautifully crafted homage that sits comfortably amongst the band’s previous output.
W. H. Lung UK Dates 2023
26th August - Krankenhaus Festival, Cumbria
8th September - Down at the Abbey Festival, Reading
14th September - Partisan Fundraiser w/ The Orielles, Dee Rae, Adjustments
23rd September - Float Along, Sheffield
USA Tour 2023
28th September - New York, Le Poisson Rouge
29th September - Philadelphia, Milkboy
3rd October - Detroit, Lager House
4th October - Chicago, Empty Bottle
5th October - Milwaukee, Cactus Club
8th October - Seattle, Barboza
9th October - San Fransisco, Rickshaw Stop
12th October - Los Angeles, The Echo
Tickets for all dates
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Premiere: maeve & quinn Share New Single “I Know I Will” (News) — maeve & quinn
- The Walkmen @ Project House, Leeds, UK, August 22, 2023 (Review) — The Walkmen
- Premiere: Old Man Canyon Debuts New Song, “What’s Even Real Anymore” (News) — Old Man Canyon
- Tom A. Smith On Working With Miles Kane, Touring and Sunderland AFC (Interview) — Tom A. Smith
- GUM Shares Video for New Song “Music Is Bigger Than Hair” (News) — GUM
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.