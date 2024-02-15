News

Warpaint Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary with New Song “Common Blue” and Announce Tour Available on 7-Inch on March 22 via Rough Trade

Photography by Richard Ramirez Jr.



Warpaint have shared a video for a new song, “Common Blue,” in honor of the band’s 20th anniversary. They have also announced some new tour dates. It will be released as a 7-inch on March 22, with “Underneath” on the B-side, via Rough Trade, marking their return to the label. It was 20 years ago today that the band was born in a small studio on Fairfax Blvd. in Los Angeles. Listen to the song below, followed by the tour dates.

Warpaint is Theresa Wayman (vocals, guitar), Emily Kokal (vocals, guitar), Jenny Lee Lindberg (bass, vocals), and Stella Mozgawa (drums).

Wayman had this to say about “Common Blue” in a press release: “It started with the chord progression on guitar. Jen and I jammed it in her living room in Echo Park and it became a song. We sent it around the houses (Stella and Emily’s houses) and all its elements were brought to life. It’s intended to inspire freedom! Common blue. Rising up again and again, climb a ladder to the sky, catch the view like a butterfly! Everything is possible… it ain’t over till it’s over!”

Warpaint released their first three albums with Rough Trade, but then their last album (and fourth overall), 2022’s Radiate Like This, was released via Virgin.

The band collectively had this to say about returning to their old label: “It makes us smile to release them in collaboration with friends and family at Rough Trade. It feels like a perfect return to where it all began! With these new songs we tie a bow around this time in our lives, and all the experiences and songs we’ve shared over the years. It’s been an incredible journey and taken us all over the world sharing good times with beautiful people. Our hearts are full!”

Warpaint Tour Dates:

Monday, May 13 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Tuesday, May 14 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Wednesday, May 15 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

Friday, May 17 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Saturday, May 18 - Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven Fest

Sunday, May 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Tuesday, May 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex - Grand

Wednesday, May 22 - Denver, CO @ Summit

Friday, May 24 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Whelers Back

Saturday, May 25 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sunday, May 26 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

