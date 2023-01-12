News

Watch Alvvays Make Their Late Night TV Debut Performing “Belinda Says” on “The Tonight Show” Blue Rev Out Now via Polyvinyl





Toronto-based indie-pop band Alvvays made their late night TV debut last night when they performed “Belinda Says” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It’s a song from their latest album, Blue Rev, which landed on a lot of best albums of 2022 lists, including charting at #4 on Under the Radar’s Top 100 Albums of 2022 list. Considering Blue Rev is Alvvays’ third album, it’s a little surprising it’s taken the band this long to hit a late night stage. Regardless, watch their spirited performance below.

Blue Rev came out in October via Polyvinyl. Upon announcement of the album, the band shared the single “Pharmacist,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album tracks “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy,” both of which were our Songs of the Week. Before the album’s release, they shared “After the Earthquake.” Then they shared a video for “Many Mirrors” made by Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone.

Alvvays were interviewed for our current My Favorite Movie print issue.

The band’s previous album, Antisocialites, came out in 2017.

