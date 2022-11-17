 Watch Beth Orton Perform “Fractals” on “James Corden” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 17th, 2022  
Watch Beth Orton Perform “Fractals” on “James Corden”

Weather Alive Out Now via Partisan

Nov 17, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, Beth Orton made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where she performed the song “Fractals” from her most recent album, Weather Alive. View the performance below.

Weather Alive came out in September via Partisan. In addition to the album’s title track, which was one of our Songs of the Week, it features the songs “Forever Young,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Friday Night,” another one of our Songs of the Week. “Fractals” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

