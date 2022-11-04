 Watch Bono Perform “With or Without You” and Be Interviewed About His Memoir on “Colbert” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, November 4th, 2022  
Watch Bono Perform “With or Without You” and Be Interviewed About His Memoir on “Colbert”

New Memoir Surrender Out Now

Nov 04, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, U2’s Bono made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he performed U2’s 1987 song “With or Without You” and gave an interview where he discussed his new memoir, Surrender. View the performance and interview clips below.

