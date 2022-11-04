News

All





Watch Bono Perform “With or Without You” and Be Interviewed About His Memoir on “Colbert” New Memoir Surrender Out Now





Last night, U2’s Bono made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he performed U2’s 1987 song “With or Without You” and gave an interview where he discussed his new memoir, Surrender. View the performance and interview clips below.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.