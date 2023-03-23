News

Watch Caroline Polachek Perform “Welcome to My Island” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Desire, I Want to Turn Into You Out Now via Perpetual Novice





Caroline Polachek (formerly of Chairlift) released an acclaimed new album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, last month via Perpetual Novice. Last night she was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed the album’s “Welcome to My Island.” She performed on a blacked out stage, no backing band. Two-thirds of the way through the camera cuts and then Polachek has an electric guitar. Watch the performance below, followed by Polachek’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously she shared the album’s main single, “Welcome to My Island,” which was produced by Polachek alongside Dan Nigro, Dan Harle, and Jim-E Stack. It was shared back in December and was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. In December she also shared a music video for the song. In January she shared two remixes of “Welcome to My Island,” one by Charli XCX (who sings on the rework) and The 1975’s George Daniel, and another by UK dance trio PVA. Then in January she shared the album’s “Blood and Butter,” which also made our Songs of the Week list.

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You also features the 2022 singles “Bunny is a Rider” and “Billions.”

Read our rave 9/10 review of Desire, I Want to Turn Into You.

Polachek’s last album, Pang, came out in 2019.

Caroline Polachek Tour Dates:

North America:

4/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall - with George Clanton

4/15 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - with George Clanton

4/17 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre - with George Clanton

4/18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre - with George Clanton

4/19 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall - with George Clanton

4/21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - with George Clanton

4/22 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre - with George Clanton

4/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - with Toro Y Moi

4/25 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater - with George Clanton

4/26 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum - with Toro Y Moi

4/28 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre - with Sudan Archives

4/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium - with Sudan Archives

5/1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield - with Magdalena Bay - SOLD OUT

5/2 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield - with Magdalena Bay - JUST ADDED

5/4 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - with Sudan Archives - SOLD OUT

5/5 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - with Sudan Archives - JUST ADDED

5/8 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum - with Sudan Archives

5/9 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - with Sudan Archives - SOLD OUT

5/10 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - with Sudan Archives - JUST ADDED

5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

5/14 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom - with Alex G

5/16 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre - with Ethel Cain - SOLD OUT

5/17 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - with Ethel Cain

5/19 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem - with Ethel Cain

5/20 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall - with Ethel Cain - SOLD OUT

