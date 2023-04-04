News

Watch CHVRCHES Perform “Over” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” New Single Out Now via Island Records





In February, Scottish electro-pop trio CHVRCHES shared a new song, “Over,” via a music video. Last night they were the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed the song. Watch it below.

“Over” is the first single for the band’s new label, Island Records, and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Producer/songwriter Oscar Holter (The Weeknd, Charli XCX, Coldplay and BTS) worked with the band on the song.

The band collectively had this to say about the song in a previous press release: “‘Over’ is a song that we wrote with Oscar Holter, a producer we really respect and admire. Normally we collect songs over the course of months (or years!) until we have an album’s worth of material, but this time we just wanted to release something we were excited about and give the fans something new to mark the end of the Screen Violence era, and the start of whatever the next CHVRCHES chapter might be.”

CHVRCHES are signed to Island in America and EMI in England. The band’s last album was 2021’s Screen Violence, which came out via Glassnote. The band features Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty, and Iain Cook in Glasgow.

Mayberry was one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary Issue in which she was interviewed about Screen Violence. Buy the issue from us directly here.

CHVRCHES were on the cover of one of our print issues in 2015 and you can read the in-depth 8-page 5,600-word cover story feature on the band here. You can also read our bonus digital magazine Q&A with them here.

