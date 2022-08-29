News

Watch Daniel Radcliffe in the Official Trailer For Upcoming “Weird Al” Yankovic Biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Due Out November 4 via Roku Channel





The official trailer has been shared for the upcoming “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic, Weird: The “Weird Al” Yankovic Story. The film, co-written by Yankovic himself alongside director Eric Appel, stars Daniel Radcliffe (as Yankovic) and Evan Rachel Wood. It will be available to stream November 4 via Roku Channel. View below.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with “Weird” Al Yankovic on Elton John.

