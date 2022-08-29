 Watch Daniel Radcliffe In The Official Trailer For Upcoming “Weird Al” Yankovic Biopic | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, August 29th, 2022  
Watch Daniel Radcliffe in the Official Trailer For Upcoming “Weird Al” Yankovic Biopic

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Due Out November 4 via Roku Channel

Aug 29, 2022 By Joey Arnone
The official trailer has been shared for the upcoming “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic, Weird: The “Weird Al” Yankovic Story. The film, co-written by Yankovic himself alongside director Eric Appel, stars Daniel Radcliffe (as Yankovic) and Evan Rachel Wood. It will be available to stream November 4 via Roku Channel. View below.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with “Weird” Al Yankovic on Elton John.

