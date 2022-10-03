 Watch Death Cab for Cutie Cover Liz Phair's "Go West" for SiriusXM | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, October 3rd, 2022  
Subscribe

Watch Death Cab for Cutie Cover Liz Phair’s “Go West” for SiriusXM

Asphalt Meadows Out Now via Atlantic

Oct 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Death Cab For Cutie recently performed a live session for SiriusXM, where they played a cover of Liz Phair’s “Go West.” View below.

The band’s newest album, Asphalt Meadows, was released a few weeks ago via Atlantic. Read our rave review of it here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent