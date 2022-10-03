News

Watch Death Cab for Cutie Cover Liz Phair’s “Go West” for SiriusXM Asphalt Meadows Out Now via Atlantic





Death Cab For Cutie recently performed a live session for SiriusXM, where they played a cover of Liz Phair’s “Go West.” View below.

The band’s newest album, Asphalt Meadows, was released a few weeks ago via Atlantic. Read our rave review of it here.

