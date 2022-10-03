Watch Death Cab for Cutie Cover Liz Phair’s “Go West” for SiriusXM
Asphalt Meadows Out Now via Atlantic
Death Cab For Cutie recently performed a live session for SiriusXM, where they played a cover of Liz Phair’s “Go West.” View below.
The band’s newest album, Asphalt Meadows, was released a few weeks ago via Atlantic. Read our rave review of it here.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Finn Jones Finds Meaningful Layers in The Visitor (Interview) —
- Arctic Monkeys Announce 2023 North American Tour, Fontaines D.C. to Support (News) — Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C.
- Premiere: Quality Time Shares New Video for “Recliner” (News) — Quality Time
- Charlie Martin of Hovvdy Shares New Piano Version of “Daisy” (News) — Charlie Martin, Hovvdy
- The Beaches Share New Single “My People” (News) — The Beach Boys
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.