Watch Dry Cleaning Perform “Hot Penny Day” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
London-based post-punk band Dry Cleaning released a new album, Stumpwork, in October via 4AD. Last night they were the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they performed the album’s “Hot Penny Day.” Watch the performance below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Stream Stumpwork here and read our rave review of the album here. Stumpwork also landed on our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list.
Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “Don’t Press Me,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Anna Calls From the Arctic,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its third single, “Gary Ashby,” about a family tortoise that’s gone missing in lockdown. Then they shared its fourth single, “No Decent Shoes for Rain,” via a video for the song (which made our Songs of the Week list).
Stumpwork is the band’s sophomore album and the quick follow-up to their 2021-released debut album, New Long Leg (which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021). Dry Cleaning features Florence Shaw (vocals), Nick Buxton (drums), Tom Dowse (guitar), and Lewis Maynard (bass). The band recorded the album in rural Wales, once again working with New Long Leg producer John Parish, along with engineer Joe Jones.
Read our review of New Long Leg here.
Read our interview with Dry Cleaning on New Long Leg here.
In 2019, we interviewed them after the release of their two EPs Sweet Princess and Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks. You can check it out here.
Dry Cleaning Tour Dates:
Tue. Jan. 10, 2023 - Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe
Wed. Jan. 11, 2023 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
Fri. Jan. 13, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall - SOLD OUT
Sat. Jan 14, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
Tue. Jan. 17, 2023 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw
Wed. Jan. 18, 2023 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune
Thu. Jan. 19, 2023 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Sat. Jan. 21, 2023 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Sun. Jan. 22, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Mon. Jan. 23, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Tue. Jan. 24, 2023 - Tucson, AZ @ Congress Plaza
Thu. Jan. 26, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre
Fri. Jan. 27, 2023 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
Sat. Jan. 28, 2023 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
Sun. Jan. 29, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West - SOLD OUT
Tue. Jan. 31, 2023 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
Wed. Feb. 1, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Thu. Feb. 2, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneers Works
Tue. Feb. 14, 2023 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
Wed. Feb. 15, 2023 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
Fri. Feb. 17, 2023 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
Sat. Feb. 18, 2023 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus
Mon. Feb. 20, 2023 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
Tue. Feb. 21, 2023 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
Wed Feb. 22, 2023 - Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry
Fri. Feb. 24, 2023 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Sat. Feb. 25, 2023 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
Sun. Feb. 26, 2023 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
Tue. Feb. 28, 2023 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
Wed. March 1, 2023 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk - SOLD OUT
Fri. March 3, 2023 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
Mon. Mar. 13, 2023 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
Wed. Mar. 15, 2023 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
Thu. Mar. 16, 2023 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
Sat. Mar. 18, 2023 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust
Sun. Mar. 19, 2023 - Groningen, NL @ Vera
Mon. Mar. 20, 2023 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Tue. March 22, 2023 - Offenbach, DE @ Hafen2
Thu. Mar. 23, 2023 - Munich, DE @ Strom
Fri. Mar. 24, 2023 - Vienna, AT @ Flex
Sat. Mar. 25, 2023 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum
Mon. Mar. 27, 2023 - Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy
Tue. Mar. 28, 2023 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
Wed. Mar. 29, 2023 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
Fri. Mar. 31, 2023 - Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo
Sat. Apr. 1, 2023 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix
