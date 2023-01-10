Watch Dry Cleaning Perform “Hot Penny Day” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

News

London-based post-punk band Dry Cleaning released a new album, Stumpwork, in October via 4AD. Last night they were the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they performed the album’s “Hot Penny Day.” Watch the performance below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Stream Stumpwork here and read our rave review of the album here. Stumpwork also landed on our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list.

Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “Don’t Press Me,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Anna Calls From the Arctic,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its third single, “Gary Ashby,” about a family tortoise that’s gone missing in lockdown. Then they shared its fourth single, “No Decent Shoes for Rain,” via a video for the song (which made our Songs of the Week list).

Stumpwork is the band’s sophomore album and the quick follow-up to their 2021-released debut album, New Long Leg (which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021). Dry Cleaning features Florence Shaw (vocals), Nick Buxton (drums), Tom Dowse (guitar), and Lewis Maynard (bass). The band recorded the album in rural Wales, once again working with New Long Leg producer John Parish, along with engineer Joe Jones.

Read our review of New Long Leg here.

Read our interview with Dry Cleaning on New Long Leg here.

In 2019, we interviewed them after the release of their two EPs Sweet Princess and Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks. You can check it out here.

Dry Cleaning Tour Dates:

Tue. Jan. 10, 2023 - Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

Wed. Jan. 11, 2023 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

Fri. Jan. 13, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall - SOLD OUT

Sat. Jan 14, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Tue. Jan. 17, 2023 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

Wed. Jan. 18, 2023 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

Thu. Jan. 19, 2023 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Jan. 21, 2023 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sun. Jan. 22, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Mon. Jan. 23, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Tue. Jan. 24, 2023 - Tucson, AZ @ Congress Plaza

Thu. Jan. 26, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

Fri. Jan. 27, 2023 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Sat. Jan. 28, 2023 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

Sun. Jan. 29, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West - SOLD OUT

Tue. Jan. 31, 2023 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

Wed. Feb. 1, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Thu. Feb. 2, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneers Works

Tue. Feb. 14, 2023 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Wed. Feb. 15, 2023 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

Fri. Feb. 17, 2023 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Sat. Feb. 18, 2023 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

Mon. Feb. 20, 2023 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

Tue. Feb. 21, 2023 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Wed Feb. 22, 2023 - Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry

Fri. Feb. 24, 2023 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Sat. Feb. 25, 2023 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

Sun. Feb. 26, 2023 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

Tue. Feb. 28, 2023 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

Wed. March 1, 2023 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk - SOLD OUT

Fri. March 3, 2023 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

Mon. Mar. 13, 2023 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Wed. Mar. 15, 2023 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

Thu. Mar. 16, 2023 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

Sat. Mar. 18, 2023 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

Sun. Mar. 19, 2023 - Groningen, NL @ Vera

Mon. Mar. 20, 2023 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. March 22, 2023 - Offenbach, DE @ Hafen2

Thu. Mar. 23, 2023 - Munich, DE @ Strom

Fri. Mar. 24, 2023 - Vienna, AT @ Flex

Sat. Mar. 25, 2023 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum

Mon. Mar. 27, 2023 - Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy

Tue. Mar. 28, 2023 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

Wed. Mar. 29, 2023 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Fri. Mar. 31, 2023 - Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo

Sat. Apr. 1, 2023 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix

