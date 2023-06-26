News

Watch Elton John, Weyes Blood, CHVRCHES, Billy Nomates, and Other Highlights from Glastonbury 2023 Plus Caroline Polachek, Manic Street Preachers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Young Fathers, Hot Chip, Arctic Monkeys, Lana Del Rey, and More





If you missed the Glastonbury Music Festival this last weekend, never fear. This is your one-stop shop for many of the performances, including highlights from Elton John, Weyes Blood, CHVRCHES, Billy Nomates, Caroline Polachek, Manic Street Preachers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Young Fathers, and many others.

This British music festival returned once more to the stage from and the screen from June 21 to June 25 featuring even more artists such as Hot Chip; Arctic Monkeys; Lana Del Rey; Lizzo; Christine and the Queens; Black Country, New Road; Blondie; Queens of the Stone Age; and many more.

Elton John, did however, say his goodbyes to this yellow brick road, as this might be his final performance in the UK. While British music fans were able to watch many full Glastonbury sets via the BBC’s iPlayer, the service is geo blocked in the rest of the world so American fans have to make do with selected songs from Glastonbury posted to the BBC’s YouTube channel.

We’ve already posted videos from Glastonbury performances by The Pretenders (feat. Johnny Marr and Dave Grohl), Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses (also feat. Dave Grohl), Rick Astley and Blossoms covering The Smiths, and Sparks featuring a dancing Cate Blanchett, but check out other highlights below.

