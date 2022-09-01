News

Watch Franz Ferdinand Perform “Curious” on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Hits to the Head Out Now via Domino





Last night, Scotland indie rock royalty Franz Ferdinand were the musical guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where they performed “Curious.” The song is one of the bonus tracks on their greatest hits album, Hits to the Head, which came out in March via Domino. Watch the performance below.

Back when “Curious” was first shared via a video for the song, frontman Alex Kapranos had this to say about it in a press release: “What’s the meaning behind the song? A meet-cute on the first page as tension enters left on a dark stage, but as our stars collide I’m curious: will you want me when you’ve got me? I’m a future seeker. Are we the future? I’m curious. I had this idea for the lyric—kind of the reverse of one of those life-flashing-before-your-mind as you die in a film scene, where the entire course of a relationship flashes before you the instant you fall in love with someone.”

He added: “So, it’s a dance song we said later on when thinking about a video. And ‘we’ve always said we play dance music,’ said Bob [Hardy, Franz Ferdinand bassist], ‘so why don’t we dance in the video?’ So we gave Andy Knowles, our old pal—who was in Bob’s class at Art School and played with Franz Ferdinand in 2005/6—a shout and he was up for it. You can spot his cameo…and, yes, that is us actually dancing.”

In November of last year, the band shared the another best of bonus track, “Billy Goodbye.” Their most recent studio album, Always Ascending, came out in 2018 via Domino.

