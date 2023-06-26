Watch Sparks and Cate Blanchett Perform “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte” at Glastonbury

News

Sparks (brothers Ron and Russell Mael) released a new album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, in May via Island. This past weekend they performed the album’s title track at Glastonbury, England’s most iconic music festival, with Oscar winning actress Cate Blanchett joining them onstage to recreate her appearance in the song’s video. Like in the video, she was clad in a bright yellow suit and danced along to the song while standing in place. Watch it happen below.

Read our rave review of The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte here.

Previously Sparks shared the album’s first single, title track “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte.” Then they shared a video for the song starring none other than Oscar winning actress Cate Blanchett (who was nominated again this year for Tár). “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “Veronica Lake,” which is inspired by the 1940s movie star known for playing femme fatales in film noir movies and was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s third single, “Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is,”which is about a 22-hour-old baby who wants to return to the womb after seeing how terrible the world can be. It was shared via a music video featuring a whole lot of babies and was also one of our Songs of the Week.

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte is the band’s first album on Island Records in 47 years. The band released several albums on the label in the 1970s, including 1974’s classic Kimono My House. Their last album for the label was 1976’s Big Beat.

Sparks’ previous album was 2020’s A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip. In 2021, Edgar Wright directed an acclaimed documentary on the band, The Sparks Brothers. In 2021, they also co-wrote the musical film, Annette, with director Leos Carax and also did all the music for it. In 2022, they announced a reissue series.

The Mael brothers collectively had this to say about the new album and rejoining Island in a previous press release: “Funny how things work! One of the most memorable periods for Sparks, the one that forever cemented our relationship with the UK and also exposed Sparks to a bigger audience around the world, was the ’70s Island Records era. Chris Blackwell, Muff Winwood, and Co. went all in on our album, Kimono My House, and released a truly non-conventional first single, ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both of Us.’ Their belief (and ours) proved right: that there was a place for both bold creativity and commerciality in pop music. And here we find ourselves in 2023, almost 50 years later, re-signing with Island Records, again with an album that we all feel is as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then, or for that matter, anytime throughout our career. We’re happy that after so much time, we’ve reconnected with Island, sharing the same spirit of adventure that we all had way back when, but with our new album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte.”

