Tuesday, December 6th, 2022  
Watch Spoon Perform “Wild” on “Stephen Colbert”

Lucifer on the Sofa Out Now via Matador

Dec 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, Spoon made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they performed the song “Wild” from their most recent studio album, Lucifer on the Sofa. Watch below.

Lucifer on the Sofa came out in February via Matador. It featured the singles “My Babe” and “The Hardest Cut,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. “Wild” received an individual EP release featuring several mixes of the song, including one by Jack Antonoff.

