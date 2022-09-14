News

Watch St. Vincent Perform “Down” on “Stephen Colbert” Daddy’s Home Out Now via Loma Vista





Last night, St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) performed Daddy’s Home track “Down” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where she was backed by Louis Cato & The Late Show Band. View below.

Daddy’s Home came out in May 2021 via Loma Vista. It won the GRAMMY Award for Best Alternative Album.

