Watch St. Vincent Perform “Down” on “Stephen Colbert”
Daddy’s Home Out Now via Loma Vista
Last night, St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) performed Daddy’s Home track “Down” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where she was backed by Louis Cato & The Late Show Band. View below.
Daddy’s Home came out in May 2021 via Loma Vista. It won the GRAMMY Award for Best Alternative Album.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Death Cab For Cutie Share “Live From Home” Livestream Concert in Full (News) — Death Cab For Cutie, R.E.M.
- Gilla Band Share Video for New Single “Post Ryan,” Announce North American Tour (News) — Gilla Band
- Hand Habits Shares Two New Singles Including a Collaboration with Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath (News) — Hand Habits, Sylvan Esso
- Premiere: Emarosa Shares New Single “Stay” (News) — Emarosa
- Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring The Mountain Goats (News) — The Mountain Goats, Why Not Both Podcast
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.