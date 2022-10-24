News

All



Suede's Brett Anderson on Later... with Jools Holland Suede's Brett Anderson on

Watch Suede, Arctic Monkeys, and Hot Chip Perform on “Later… with Jools Holland” The Latest Episode of the BBC Music Show Also Featured Billy Nomates





The latest episode of the BBC music show Later… with Jools Holland aired over the weekend and the musical guests included Suede, Arctic Monkeys, Hot Chip, and Billy Nomates. Watch all the performances below.

Suede released a new album, Autofiction, last month via BMG. They performed two songs from it: “She Still Leads Me On” and “15 Again.” Stream Autofiction here and read our review of it here. Suede recently announced a North American co-headlining tour with Manic Street Preachers, two iconic British bands who came to prominence in the 1990s.

Arctic Monkeys released a new album, The Car, last week via Domino. They performed the album’s first single, the string-backed ballad (and album opener) “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball.” Stream The Car here and read our review of it here.

Hot Chip released a new album, Freakout/Release, in August, also via Domino. They performed the album’s “Down” and “Eleanor.”

Billy Nomates performed “balance is gone,” a song from her forthcoming second album, CACTI, due out January 13th, 2023 via Invada.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.