Watch the New Trailer For “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Out November 11





A new trailer has been shared for the forthcoming Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther. The film will be out on November 11. View the trailer below.

The original 2018 film was directed by Ryan Coogler and starred Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020.

