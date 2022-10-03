Watch the New Trailer For “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Out November 11
A new trailer has been shared for the forthcoming Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther. The film will be out on November 11. View the trailer below.
The original 2018 film was directed by Ryan Coogler and starred Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Finn Jones Finds Meaningful Layers in The Visitor (Interview) —
- Arctic Monkeys Announce 2023 North American Tour, Fontaines D.C. to Support (News) — Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C.
- Premiere: Quality Time Shares New Video for “Recliner” (News) — Quality Time
- Charlie Martin of Hovvdy Shares New Piano Version of “Daisy” (News) — Charlie Martin, Hovvdy
- The Beaches Share New Single “My People” (News) — The Beach Boys
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.