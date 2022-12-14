Watch the New Trailer For “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
The Follow-Up To 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse
A new trailer has just been released for the forthcoming Marvel film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It is the follow-up to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and it will be out on June 3, 2023.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, from a script by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Chris Pine, Liev Schreiber, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jorma Taccone, and Jason Schwartzman.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Premiere: Softcult Shares New Single “Someone2Me” (News) — Softcult
- The Last Great Wilderness (2022 Reissue) (Review) — The Pastels
- Moby Shares Video For New José James Collaboration “Ache For” (News) — Moby
- Alt-Pop Artist Lawrence Connor Releases New Single, “Love Affair” (News) — Lawrence Connor
- Grapetooth Share Two New Singles: “Infinite Source” and “Shining” (News) — Grapetooth
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.