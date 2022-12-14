News

All





Watch the New Trailer For “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” The Follow-Up To 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse





A new trailer has just been released for the forthcoming Marvel film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It is the follow-up to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and it will be out on June 3, 2023.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, from a script by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Chris Pine, Liev Schreiber, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jorma Taccone, and Jason Schwartzman.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.