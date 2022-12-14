 Watch the New Trailer For “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 14th, 2022  
Watch the New Trailer For “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

The Follow-Up To 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse

Dec 14, 2022 By Joey Arnone
A new trailer has just been released for the forthcoming Marvel film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It is the follow-up to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and it will be out on June 3, 2023.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, from a script by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Chris Pine, Liev Schreiber, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jorma Taccone, and Jason Schwartzman.

