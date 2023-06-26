News

Watch The Pretenders Rock Out At Glastonbury with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and The Smiths’ Johnny Ma Grohl and Marr Joined Them On Stage for a Rendition of “Tattooed Love Boys”; Plus Grohl Also Performed “Paradise City” with Guns N’ Roses





The Pretenders invited Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and The Smiths’ Johnny Marr on stage during their set at Glastonbury Music Festival this weekend to perform “Tattooed Love Boys.” Grohl also performed guitar with Guns N’ Roses on “Paradise City.” Check out the videos below alongside some other Foo Fighters performances at the festival.

The Pretenders, recently shared a new song “I Think About You Daily,” featuring Jonny Greenwood, which is the latest single off of their upcoming album, Relentless. The album, which was produced by David Wrench (Courtney Barnett, David Byrne) is due out September 15 via Rhino.

Foo Fighters just released their new album, But Here We Are, June 2 via Roswell/RCA. But Here We Are is the band’s first album since the 2022 death of the band’s former drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away at the age of 50 while the band were on a South American tour in Bogotá, Colombia.

Johnny Marr has also been making solo appearances as guitarist for Noel Gallagher’s song “Open the Door, See What You Find” and former Smiths’ bandmate Andy Rourke’s “Strong Forever” before his passing.

