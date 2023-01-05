Watch The Smile Perform a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR Music

News

The Smile (Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner) have performed a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR Music. They did three songs—“Pana-vision,” “The Smoke,” and “Skrting On the Surface”—all taken from their debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention, which made it to #5 on our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list. They were joined by Robert Stillman on saxophone. Watch the performance below.

A Light For Attracting Attention came out in May via XL. It features the singles “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, “The Smoke,” which again topped our Songs of the Week list, “Skrting on the Surface,” which also topped our Songs of the Week list, and “Pana-vision.” Upon announcement of the album in late April, they shared the album track “Free in the Knowledge,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. The final pre-release single was “Thin Thing,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

In November The Smile performed “You Will Never Work in Television Again” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and in December they released the live album, The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022.

Read our review of A Light For Attracting Attention here.

