Watch The Smile Perform “You Will Never Work in Television Again” on “Fallon”

Last night, The Smile (Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner) made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they gave a cool and energetic performance of the song “You Will Never Work in Television Again” from their debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention. View below.

A Light For Attracting Attention came out in May via XL. In addition to “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, it features the singles “The Smoke,” which again topped our Songs of the Week list, “Skrting on the Surface,” which also topped our Songs of the Week list, and “Pana-vision.” Upon announcement of the album in late April, they shared the album track “Free in the Knowledge,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. The final pre-release single was “Thin Thing,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our review of A Light For Attracting Attention here.

