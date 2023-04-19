Watch The Walkmen Perform “The Rat” on “Stephen Colbert” in Their First Performance in a Decade
Reunion Shows Start This Saturday
The Walkmen previously announced some reunion shows, which start this Saturday in New York City. Last night they were the musical guests on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where they performed their 2004 single “The Rat,” in what was the band’s first public performance in almost a decade. It was an electrifying return to the stage and bodes well for their reunion gigs. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
The band released six studio albums and one covers album, but went on hiatus in December 2013, after they finished touring 2012’s Heaven. “The Rat” was the lead single from the band’s 2004-released sophomore album, Bows + Arrows.
Frontman Hamilton Leithauser, who has gone on to release several solo and collaborative albums, had this to say about the reunion in a previous press release: “Back in 2013, an unnamed Walkmen band member (Peter Bauer) announced to the Washington Post that we were going on an ‘extreme hiatus.’ I assumed that meant there would be a lot of monster energy drinks and maybe that red-headed snowboarder guy would be hanging around a lot…but none of that actually happened. Instead, in the ensuing years we’ve all worked on a ton of different projects in a ton of different places. Recently, someone sent us a clip of us playing at Irving Plaza from 2003, and it just looked very exciting. So, we’ve decided we’d like to play together again.”
The Walkmen Tour Dates:
Saturday, April 22 - Westerly, RI - Westerly Sound at United Theatre
Monday, April 24 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Tuesday, April 25 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Wednesday, April 26 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Thursday, April 27 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Friday, April 28 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *SOLD OUT*
Tuesday, May 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Wednesday, May 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Thursday, May 4 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Saturday, May 6 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
Sunday, May 7 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival
Saturday, May 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Just Like Heaven Music Festival
Sunday, May 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party
Wednesday, May 17 - Chicago, IL - The Metro *SOLD OUT*
Thursday, May 18 - Chicago, IL - The Metro *SOLD OUT*
Friday, May 19 - Chicago, IL - The Metro *SOLD OUT*
Saturday, May 20 - Chicago, IL - The Metro *SOLD OUT*
Tuesday, May 23 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Wednesday, May 24 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *SOLD OUT*
Thursday, May 25 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *SOLD OUT*
Friday, May 26 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *SOLD OUT*
Sunday, May 28 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Music Festival
Wednesday, May 31 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis
Saturday, June 10 - Copenhagen, DK - Syd For Solen
Thursday, August 17 - Sunday, August 20 - Crickhowell, UK - Green Man Festival
Thursday, August 17 - Paredes de Coura, PT- Paredes de Coura Festival
Monday, August 21 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Galvanizers
Wednesday, August 23 - Dublin, IRE - Vicar Street
Saturday, August 26 - Manchester, UK - New Century
Tuesday, August 29 - London, UK - KOKO *SOLD OUT*
Wednesday, London, UK - KOKO
Thursday, August 31 - London, UK - KOKO
