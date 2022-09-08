Watch Wet Leg Cover Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” for BBC’s Live Lounge
Wet Leg have covered Steve Lacy’s recent hit “Bad Habit” in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Listen to Wet Leg’s indie rock live take on the pop song below, followed by the video for Lacy’s original.
The British duo (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) released their self-titled debut album in April via Domino. The album was nominated for the Mercury Prize (the ceremony is tonight, so we’ll find out soon if they’ve won).
“Bad Habit” is taken from Lacy’s recent sophomore album, Gemini Rights, which came out in July via RCA. The single has made it to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
In July, Wet Leg did a “Like A Version” session for Australian radio station triple j where they covered “Smoko,” a song by Aussie band The Chats, and also performed their own song, “Ur Mum.”
Also in July, Wet Leg shared a new remix of “Too Late Now” by Belgian electronic rock band Soulwax.
In June, Wet Leg performed to a huge crowd at Glastonbury. Watch them perform their viral hit “Chaise Longue” at the British festival here. The band recently revealed in an interview with Absolute Radio’s Ben Burrell, backstage at the Isle of Wight Festival, that they had already completed their second album. In May, Wet Leg performed two songs (“Wet Dream” and “Ur Mom”) on the BBC music show Later… with Jools Holland.
Wet Leg landed at #1 on the official UK album chart and in America also made it to #14 on the Billboard 200 album chart (and at #4 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart). Wet Leg also debuted at #1 on the Australian album chart.
Stream the album here.
In May, Pop superstar Harry Styles covered Wet Leg’s 2021 single “Wet Dream” in a session for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Wet Leg will be supporting the British singer when he tours Australia and New Zealand next year.
Also in May we posted a disturbing and hilarious parody cover of Wet Leg’s 2021 hit “Chaise Longue” by a band calling themselves Moist Limb. Moist Limb’s version is titled “Trone Noir” and is accompanied by a video that remakes the “Chaise Longue” video in horror movie mode (hearts are eaten). “Trone Noir” translates to “Black Throne.”
“Chaise Longue” was #1 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.
Read our 2021 interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”
Read our recent interview with Wet Leg on their album here.
Read our rave review of Wet Leg here.
Wet Leg features the songs “Chaise Longue” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Wet Dream,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now,” the latter of which also topped our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared a video for “Oh No.” That was followed by another single, “Angelica,” shared via another one of their amusing self-directed videos. “Angelica” also made our Songs of the Week list.
Then the duo did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, performed “Chaise Longue” on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and stopped by SiriusXMU to perform a cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl.” Then in March Wet Leg stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed “Wet Dream” on the broadcast show and “Chaise Longue” as a web-exclusive.
Wet Leg released one last pre-release single, “Ur Mum,” via another amusing video. “Ur Mum” also made our Songs of the Week list. Then the band shared a “Live on the Porch” session featuring them performing five songs from the album in their native Isle of Wight.
They also announced some new North American tour dates and shared On Tour with Wet Leg, a mini documentary chronicling a previous U.S. East Coast tour.
Wet Leg Tour Dates:
September 10th – Westword Festival, Denver
September 11th – Ghost Ranch Festival, Santa Fe
September 13th – The Depot, Salt Lake City
September 15th – The Van Buren, Phoenix
September 16th – Life Is Beautiful, Las Vegas
September 17th – Madison Square Garden, New York City w/ Florence + The Machine
September 18th – Sea Hear Now, Asbury Park
October 3rd – C3 Stage, Guadalajara
October 4th – Lunario, Mexico City
October 6th – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle w/ Florence + The Machine
October 7th – McDonald Theatre, Eugene
October 9th – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View w/ Florence + The Machine
October 12th – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego w/ Florence + The Machine
October 15th – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles w/ Florence + The Machine
October 23rd – Strom, Munich
October 25th – Magazzini Generali, Milan
October 26th – Mascotte, Zurich
October 29th – Mojo Club, Hamburg
November 4th – Trix, Antwerp
November 5th – Vera, Groningen
November 6th – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin
November 7th – Kantine, Cologne
November 9th – Elysee Montmartre, Paris
November 10th – Rockhal Club, Esch-sur-Alzette
November 11th – Paradiso, Amsterdam
November 13th – UEA, Norwich
November 14th – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol
November 15th – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool
November 17th – SWG3, Glasgow
November 18th – Leeds Beckett Students Union, Leeds
November 19th – O2 Ritz, Manchester
November 21st – O2 Institute, Birmingham
November 23rd – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
November 24th – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
November 25th – Rock City, Nottingham
November 27th – Limelight, Belfast
November 28th – Academy, Dublin
December 5th – Delmar Hall, St Louis
December 6th – Truman, Kansas City
December 8th – WKQZ Holiday Show, Chicago
2023:
February 13th – Nagoya Club Quattro, Nagoya
February 14th – Umeda Club Quattro, Osaka
February 15th – O-East, Tokyo
February 20th – HBF Park, Perth w/ Harry Styles
February 24th – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne w/ Harry Styles
February 25th – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne w/ Harry Styles
February 28th – Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast w/ Harry Styles
March 3rd – Accor Stadium, Sydney w/ Harry Styles
March 4th – Accor Stadium, Sydney w/ Harry Styles
March 7th – MT Smart Stadium, Auckland w/ Harry Styles
