News

All





Watch Wet Leg Perform “Chaise Longue” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wet Leg Out Now via Domino





Wet Leg are currently on a U.S. tour and yesterday they stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform their viral hit “Chaise Longue.” Watch the spirited performance below.

The British duo (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) released their self-titled debut album in April via Domino. The album was nominated for the Mercury Prize.

Last week, Wet Leg contributed the demo for “Loving You” to the charity compilation Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All.

In September, Wet Leg covered Ashnikko’s “Daisy” in a Spotify Singles release where they also recorded a new version of their own song “Convincing.”

Also in September, Wet Leg covered Steve Lacy’s recent hit “Bad Habit” in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

In July, Wet Leg did a “Like A Version” session for Australian radio station triple j where they covered “Smoko,” a song by Aussie band The Chats, and also performed their own song, “Ur Mum.”

Also in July, Wet Leg shared a new remix of “Too Late Now” by Belgian electronic rock band Soulwax.

In June, Wet Leg performed to a huge crowd at Glastonbury. Watch them perform their viral hit “Chaise Longue” at the British festival here. The band recently revealed in an interview with Absolute Radio’s Ben Burrell, backstage at the Isle of Wight Festival, that they had already completed their second album. In May, Wet Leg performed two songs (“Wet Dream” and “Ur Mom”) on the BBC music show Later… with Jools Holland.

Wet Leg landed at #1 on the official UK album chart and in America also made it to #14 on the Billboard 200 album chart (and at #4 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart). Wet Leg also debuted at #1 on the Australian album chart.

In May, Pop superstar Harry Styles covered Wet Leg’s 2021 single “Wet Dream” in a session for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Wet Leg will be supporting the British singer when he tours Australia and New Zealand next year.

Also in May we posted a disturbing and hilarious parody cover of Wet Leg’s 2021 hit “Chaise Longue” by a band calling themselves Moist Limb. Moist Limb’s version is titled “Trone Noir” and is accompanied by a video that remakes the “Chaise Longue” video in horror movie mode (hearts are eaten). “Trone Noir” translates to “Black Throne.”

Stream the album here.

“Chaise Longue” was #1 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

Read our 2021 interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”

Read our recent interview with Wet Leg on their album here.

Read our rave review of Wet Leg here.

Wet Leg features the songs “Chaise Longue” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Wet Dream,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now,” the latter of which also topped our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared a video for “Oh No.” That was followed by another single, “Angelica,” shared via another one of their amusing self-directed videos. “Angelica” also made our Songs of the Week list.

Then the duo did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, performed “Chaise Longue” on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and stopped by SiriusXMU to perform a cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl.” Then in March Wet Leg stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed “Wet Dream” on the broadcast show and “Chaise Longue” as a web-exclusive.

Wet Leg released one last pre-release single, “Ur Mum,” via another amusing video. “Ur Mum” also made our Songs of the Week list. Then the band shared a “Live on the Porch” session featuring them performing five songs from the album in their native Isle of Wight.

They also announced some new North American tour dates and shared On Tour with Wet Leg, a mini documentary chronicling a previous U.S. East Coast tour.

Wet Leg Tour Dates:

2022:



October 12th – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego ^

October 14th – Austin City Limits Musical Festival, Austin

October 15th – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles ^

October 21st – L’Aéroneff, Lille

October 23rd – Strom, Munich

October 25th – Magazzini Generali, Milan

October 26th – Mascotte, Zurich

October 27th - La Laiterie, Strasbourg

October 29th – Mojo Club, Hamburg

October 31st – Parkteatret, Oslo

November 1st – Debaser Strand, Stockholm

November 2nd – Vega, Copenhagen

November 4th – Trix, Antwerp

November 5th – Vera, Groningen

November 6th – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin

November 7th – Kantine, Cologne

November 9th – Elysee Montmartre, Paris

November 10th – Rockhal Club, Esch-sur-Alzette

November 11th – Paradiso, Amsterdam

November 13th – UEA, Norwich

November 14th - O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

November 15th – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool

November 17th - SWG3, Glasgow

November 18th - Leeds Beckett Students Union, Leeds

November 19th - O2 Ritz, Manchester

November 21st - O2 Institute, Birmingham

November 23rd - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

November 24th - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

November 25th – Rock City, Nottingham

November 27th – Limelight, Belfast

November 28th – Academy, Dublin

December 4th – Headliner’s, Louisville

December 5th - Delmar Hall, St Louis

December 6th – Truman, Kansas City

December 13th – ALT 92.3 Presents: Webster Hall, New York City

December 14th – Bowery Ballroom, New York City

December 15th – Elsewhere, Brooklyn

December 16th – WFUV Presents: Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn



2023:



February 12th – O-East, Tokyo

February 13th – Nagoya Club Quattro, Nagoya

February 14th – Umeda Club Quattro, Osaka

February 15th - O-East, Tokyo

February 20th – HBF Park, Perth *

February 24th – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne *

February 25th - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne *

February 28th – Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast *

March 3rd – Accor Stadium, Sydney *

March 4th - Accor Stadium, Sydney *

March 7th – MT Smart Stadium, Auckland *

May 13th – Casa Arena, Horsens *

May 14th – Casa Arena, Horsens *

May 17th – Olympiastadion, Munich *

May 18th – Olympiastadion, Munich *

May 22nd – Building Society Arena, Coventry *

May 23rd - Building Society Arena, Coventry *

May 26th – Murrayfield, Edinburgh *

May 27th - Murrayfield, Edinburgh *

June 1st – Stade De France, Paris *

June 2nd - Stade De France, Paris *

June 5th – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam *

June 6th - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam *

June 10th – Slane Castle, Slane *

June 13th – Wembley Stadium, London *

June 14th – Wembley Stadium, London *

June 16th - Wembley Stadium, London *

June 20th – Principality Stadium, Cardiff *

June 21st - Principality Stadium, Cardiff *

June 24th – Werchter Park, Werchter *

June 27th – Merkur-Speil Arena, Dusseldorf *

June 28th – Merkur-Speil Arena, Dusseldorf *

July 2nd – PGE Narodony, Warsaw *

July 5th – Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt *

July 6th - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt *

July 8th – Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna *

July 12th – Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company, Barcelona *

July 14th – Espacio Mad Cool, Madrid *

July 18th – Passeio Maritimo Alges, Lisbon *

July 22nd – Emilia RCF Arena, Reggio *



^ w/ Florence + The Machine

* w/ Harry Styles

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.