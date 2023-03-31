Watch Weyes Blood Perform “God Turn Me Into a Flower” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

News

Weyes Blood (aka Natalie Mering) released a new album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, last November via Sub Pop. Last night she was the musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she performed the album’s “God Turn Me Into a Flower.” It was a truly gorgeous and stirring performance. Watch it below, followed by Weyes Blood’s upcoming tour dates.

We gave And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow a rave 9/10 review and the album was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list.

“Musically, In the Darkness is perhaps her grandest, most elegant work to date—a perfect culmination of her past experimentalism and deep devotion to graceful melodies that lift from the deepest parts of the soul up to the heavens,” wrote Chris Thiessen in his review for us.

Previously Weyes Blood shared the album’s first single, the wistful “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared a video for “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody.” Then she shared the album’s second single, “Grapevine,” which was again #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared a spooky video for “Grapevine.” Then she shared its third single, “God Turn Me Into a Flower.”

Weyes Blood also recently guested on the new John Cale song, “STORY OF BLOOD,” from his new album, MERCY (which came out in January via Double Six/Domino). “STORY OF BLOOD” was one of our Songs of the Week.

And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow is Weyes Blood’s first album since 2019’s Titanic Rising, which was her first album for Sub Pop and was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list. Mering co-produced the new album with Jonathan Rado, with the exception of album closer “A Given Thing,” which was produced by Mering and Rodaidh McDonald. Kenny Gilmore mixed the album at 101 Studio and Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood mastered it at The Lodge. And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow features guest appearances from Meg Duffy, Daniel Lopatin, and Mary Lattimore.

A previous press described the album in more detail: “The album is her follow-up to the acclaimed Titanic Rising, the first album of three in a special trilogy. Where Titanic was an observation of doom to come, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow is about being in the thick of it: a search for an escape hatch to liberate us from algorithms and ideological chaos (spoiler alert: the next one will be about ‘hope’).”

Mering also said: “We’re in a fully functional shit show. My heart is a glow stick that’s been cracked, lighting up my chest in an explosion of earnestness.”

Mering also released a typed and signed statement, which is here.

Read our My Favorite Album Issue interview with Weyes Blood on her all-time favorite album.

Read our 20th Anniversary Issue cover story interview with Weyes Blood.

Titanic Rising was our joint Album of the Week and you can read our rave review of it here.

Weyes Blood’s album previous to Titanic Rising was Front Row Seat to Earth, which made it all the way to #9 on our Top 100 Albums of 2016 list.

Read our interview with Weyes Blood on Front Row Seat to Earth (from our Best of 2016 Issue).

Also read our The End interview with Weyes Blood about endings and death.

Weyes Blood Tour Dates:

In Holy Flux Tour 2023

North America

Tue. Mar. 07 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS ^

Wed. Mar. 08 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall [SOLD OUT] ^

Thu. Mar. 09 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall [SOLD OUT] ^

Fri. Mar. 10 - Detroit, MI - El Club [SOLD OUT] ^

Sat. Mar. 11 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre [SOLD OUT] ^

Mon. Mar. 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater **

Tue. Mar. 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue **

Wed. Mar. 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s **

Fri. Mar. 17 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre [SOLD OUT] **

Sat. Mar. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot [SOLD OUT] **

Sun. Mar. 19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House **

Tue. Mar. 21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom [SOLD OUT] **

Wed. Mar. 22 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox at The Market [SOLD OUT] **

Thu. Mar. 23 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom [SOLD OUT]**

Sat. Mar. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom [SOLD OUT] **

Sun. Mar. 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom [SOLD OUT] **

Tue. Mar. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren **

Wed. Mar. 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf [SOLD OUT] **

Fri. Mar. 31 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater **

Sat. Apr. 01 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory **

Sun. Apr. 02 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom **

Tue. Apr. 04 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern **

Wed. Apr. 05 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl ** [SOLD OUT]

Sun. Apr. 16 - Indio, CA - Coachella

Sun. Apr. 23 - Indio, CA - Coachella

Fri. May 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

Sat. May 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

Sun. May 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

Sun. May 21 - Sao Paolo, BR - C6 Festival



^ w/ Molly Lewis

** w/ Vagabon



Festival Dates

Summer 2023 UK/Europe

Wed. Jun. 21 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury

Thu. Jun. 22 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury

Fri. Jun. 23 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury

Sat. Jun. 24 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury

Sat Jun. 24 - Bexhill-on-Sea, UK - Colours Festival

Sun. Jun. 25 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury

Tue. Jun. 27 - Lille, FR - L’Aeronef

Wed. Jun. 28 - Frankfurt, DE - ZOOM

Thu. Jun. 29 - Werchter, BE - Rock Werchter

Sat. Jul. 01 - Roskilde, DE - Roskilde Festival



August + September 2023

North America

Beck + Phoenix Support Dates +

“In Holy Flux Tour: Unleashed” US Headline Shows

Fri. Aug. 18 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP **

Sun. Aug. 20 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion **

Mon. Aug. 21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion **

Tue. Aug. 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center **

Wed. Aug. 23 - New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater

Fri. Aug. 25 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Sat. Aug. 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Sun. Aug. 27 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Tue. Aug. 29 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

Wed. Aug. 30 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

Fri. Sep. 01 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre **

Sat. Sep. 02 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre **

Sun. Sep. 03 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage **

Tue. Sep. 05 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway **

Fri. Sep. 08 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann **

Sat. Sep. 09 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden **

Sun. Sep. 10 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion **

Tue. Sep. 12 - Richmond, VA - The National

Wed, Sep. 13 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Thurs, Sep. 14 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre



** supporting Beck & Phoenix



“In Holy Flux Tour: The Resurrection”

Fall 2023 UK/Europe

Sat. Oct. 28 - Lisbon, PT - LAV Lisboa ao Vivo

Sun. Oct. 29 - Porto, PT - Hard Club

Mon. Oct. 30 - Madrid, ES - Sala la Paqui

Tue. Oct. 31 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apollo

Thu. Nov. 02 - Lyon, FR - Le Transbordeur

Fri. Nov. 03 - Milano, IT - Alcatraz

Sat, Nov. 04 - Lausanne, CH - Les Docks

Mon. Nov. 06 - Berlin, DE - Astra

Tue. Nov. 07 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli (Grote Zaal)

Wed. Nov. 08 - Paris, FR - Pitchfork Paris @ Salle Pleyel

Thu. Nov. 09 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma

Sat. Nov. 11 - Glasgow, UK - Old Fruitmarket

Sun. Nov. 12 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy Leeds

Mon. Nov. 13 - London, UK - Pitchfork London @ Eventim Apollo

Tue. Nov. 14 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

