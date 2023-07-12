Water From Your Eyes Invert Interpol’s “Something’s Changed” Into a Noise Filled Duet
Part of Interpol’s “Interpolations” Project of Reimagined Songs from The Other Side of Make-Believe
Jul 12, 2023
Photography by Miles Kalchik
Water From Your Eyes, who are currently touring with Interpol, have shared an inverted version of the latter’s “Something’s Changed” from a dark piano shuffle into an upbeat noise-filled duet. This is a part of Interpol’s “Interpolations” project where different artists reimagine songs from their latest album, The Other Side of Make-Believe, which came out in July 2022. Check out the new version of “Something’s Changed” below followed by Water From Your Eyes’ touring schedule.
This interpretation of “Something’s Changed” sees vocals from Water From Your Eyes’ Rachel Brown. “The idea was to invert the tone of the song, like a photo negative,” says Water From Your Eyes’ Nate Amos, “reframing change from something foreboding into something encouraging—as well as creating a conversation between Paul and Rachel in order to place the thoughts externally rather than internally.”
The track joins recently released interpolations from Makaya McCraven’s “Big Shot City,” Jeff Parker’s “Passenger,” and Jesu’s “Toni,” with Daniel Avery’s contribution to follow.
Water From Your Eyes released a new album, Everyone’s Crushed, in May via Matador.
Water From Your Eyes was one of the artists to take part in our 20th anniversary album, Covers of Covers, where they covered R.E.M’s “It’s the End of the World As We Know It (and I Feel Fine).” Check out the whole album here or listen to Water From Your Eyes’ track on YouTube and Spotify.
Read our 2021 interview with Water From Your Eyes on Structure.
Interpol will now be touring with The Smashing Pumpkins for the rest of summer.
Water From Your Eyes Tour Dates:
July 20 - New York, NY @ Central Park (Summerstage)
July 28 - Winnipeg, MB @ Real Love Summer Fest
August 11 - Oslo, NO @ Oya Night
August 12 - Göteborg, SE @ Way Out West
August 18 - Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
August 19 - Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man
August 20 - Hamburg, DE @ MS Dockville
September 30 - Montreal, QC @ Pop Montreal
October 7 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile*
October 9 - Portland, OR @ Rev Hall*
October 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent*
October 26 - Austin, TX at LEVITATION
October 30 - Manchester, UK at The Deaf Institute
October 31 - Glasgow, UK at The Hug and Pint
November 1 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
November 3 - Berlin, DE @ Pitchfork Festival
November 5 - Margate, UK @ Where Else
November 8 - Bristol, UK @ Dareshack
November 10 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival
November 11 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival
November 12 - Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Festival
November 13 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes
November 15 - Den Haag, Netherlands @ PAARD
November 16 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
November 17 - Benidorm, Spain @ Primavera Weekender
*w/ Melody’s Echo Chamber
