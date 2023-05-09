News

Water From Your Eyes Share Video for New Song “14” Everyone’s Crushed Due Out May 26 via Matador

Photography by Eleanor Petry



New York-based duo Water From Your Eyes are releasing a new album, Everyone’s Crushed, on May 26 via Matador, their first album for the iconic label. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “14,” via a black & white music video directed by the band’s own Rachel Brown. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Water From Your Eyes are Nate Amos (he/him) and Rachel Brown (they/them).

In a press release, the band collectively say the new single is “a quasi-serial inkblot signifying submission to personal demons and the realization that change is both necessary and inevitable.”

Brown had this to add about directing the video: “I was largely inspired by Meshes of the Afternoon, Last Year in Marienbad, and Spirited Away, as well as the painting ‘The Triumph of Baccus’ by Diego Velázquez, a favorite of Nate’s. I wanted to capture the feeling of being haunted by one’s own inner turmoils and the act of letting those conflicts go.”

Previously Water From Your Eyes shared the album’s first single, “Barley,” via a music video directed by the band’s own Rachel Brown. “Barley” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “True Life,” via an animated music video. “True Life” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Everyone’s Crushed is the follow-up to 2021’s Structure (on Wharf Cat) and 2019’s Somebody Else’s Song. Brown says Everyone’s Crushed is the band’s most collaborative album yet.

Water From Your Eyes was one of the artists to take part in our 20th anniversary album, Covers of Covers, where they covered R.E.M’s “It’s the End of the World As We Know It (and I Feel Fine).” Check out the whole album here or listen to Water From Your Eyes’ track on YouTube and Spotify.

Read our 2021 interview with Water From Your Eyes on Structure.

In 2022, Water From Your Eyes’ Nate Amos also partnered with Lily Konigsberg (of Palberta) as My Idea and released the album CRY MFER, via Hardly Art. Read our 2022 interview with My Idea.

Water From Your Eyes Tour Dates:

5/28/23 - Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome ^

5/29/23 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds ^

5/31/23 - Edinburgh, SC @ The Queen’s Hall ^

6/1/23 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol ^

6/15/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Bonk’s

6/16/23 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

6/17/23 - Asheville, NC @ Static Age Records

6/19/23 - Athens, GA @ CINE #

6/20/23 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR #

6/21/23 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger #

6/22/23 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

6/24/23 - Calgary, AB @ Sled Island

6/27/23 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

7/20/23 - New York, NY @ Central Park (Summerstage)

7/28/23 - Winnipeg, MB @ Real Love Summer Fest

8/12/23 - Sweden Göteborg @ Way Out West

8/18/23 - Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands Festival

8/19/23 - Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man

9/30/23 - Montreal, QC @ Pop Montreal

10/7/23 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile*

10/9/23 - Portland, OR @ Rev Hall*

10/11/23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent*

11/3/23 - Berlin, DE @ Pitchfork Festival

11/10/23 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival

11/11/23 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival



^ w/ Interpol

# w/ Sword II

*w/ Melody’s Echo Chamber

